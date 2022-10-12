What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From &#8216;The Voice&#8217;?

What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?

Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images / NBC

Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?

A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank out new music, but others have shifted directions. Season 13's winner changed names! Season 7's winner is no longer a solo artist. Season 2's winner is now more of a family man than anything else.

Shelton announced he was retiring from The Voice in October 2022, but promised to stick around through Season 23 in the spring of 2023. After Shelton, Kelly Clarkson has the most wins with four. Adam Levine had three before his departure after Season 16.

Find the most recent information about all eight of Shelton's winners on The Voice below.

Blake Shelton's Winners From 'The Voice': Where Are They Now?

How many of the eight Team Blake winners from The Voice can you name? Blake Shelton is the show's winningest coach, and several have had hits at country radio and beyond. Several more have shifted genres, changed their name or just flat-out gone missing. Here is the latest on every Team Blake winner from The Voice.
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Cassadee Pope, Craig Wayne Boyd, Danielle Bradbery, Sundance Head
Categories: Country Music News, Lists
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country