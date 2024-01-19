Niko Moon and Hardy are inviting fans into the country with their new collaboration, “Ain’t No Better Place.”

Moon and Hardy wrote the song with David Garcia, and the euphoric track proudly glorifies the country lifestyle and all it entails.

“Downtown cities, man, they sure look pretty / When you're lookin' out at the skyline / But I'm tellin' you, cousin / Man, they ain't got nothin' / On a night sky full of fireflies,” Moon sings jubilantly in the opening verse.

“Downtown honeys, man, they sure look money/ When they're rooftop chillin' poolside / With them bikinis and them sandals / But they sure don't hold a candle / To my baby when she's layin' lakeside,” he continues.

After delivering the feel-good chorus, Hardy arrives in the follow-up verses with a strong nod to Moon’s declaration and a tip of the hat to “Fishin’ in the Dark” hitmakers ​​Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

“It ain't just Georgia, hell, it's right there for ya / All you gotta do is take it way out / From Louisiana to Montana, there's hellabuncha smalltowners / Drinkin' 'round a fire right now / So buddy pack your bags / If you've never seen stars like that / 'Cause nobody sings Nitty Gritty out there in the city / It's a stone cold fact / Ya know that,” the country rocker sings with unabashed swagger.

“Ain’t No Better Place” appears on Moon’s new album, Better Days. Out now, the 13-track project includes the previously released “Falling for You” and it's Moon’s first independent full-length release since his departure from Sony Music Nashville in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Hardy recently released his new song “Quit!” and announced his Quit! Tour. The 15-date trek kicks off May 30 in Rogers, Ark. For tickets, head to Hardy’s website.