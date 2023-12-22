Hardy Is Making His Own Mini-Documentary, ‘Becoming the Crow’

Hardy Is Making His Own Mini-Documentary, &#8216;Becoming the Crow&#8217;

Hardy plans to share his musical journey in a new short film called Becoming the Crow, chronicling his story of becoming a Nashville country songwriter but still carrying a passion for hard rock.

The film takes its name from his most recent album, The Mockingbird and the Crow, a concept record that's split down the middle between country and rock musical styles. In a trailer for Becoming the Crow, Hardy explains why that particular project is so essential to his musical identity.

"I hope that in five years, when I have three or four records out, that somebody will be like, 'If you wanna know who Hardy is, go listen to The Mockingbird and the Crow,'" he relates. "It's an era of my life and my artistry that has perfectly encapsulated who I am."

The album — which features songs including Hardy's hit duet with Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck," and his current single "Truck Bed" — is the second studio album of his career, but he points to its creation as the time when he hit his stride as a complete artist, not just as a country songwriter.

"Nobody ever made rules to music. There's not a rule book to music," Hardy points out elsewhere in the trailer of Becoming the Crow. "Rule-breakers are some of the biggest artists of all time, and the people that have done something that have never been done before — which, I truly believe that you can do whatever the f--k you want."

Hardy's short film will be available to watch on YouTube starting Jan. 11. Additionally, there will be a screening held in Nashville the same day. Fans who wish to attend the screening can RSVP online for a chance to be added to the guest list.

