Morgan Wallen is comparable to Rumpelstiltskin, in that everything he touches seems to turn to gold. He turned to social media to share a new, unreleased song that his fans will love.

Wallen has been known to stay on the down low when it comes to interviews and releasing new country songs. You never know when and where he'll debut something fans have never heard before.

Wallen recently showed up in Nashville to perform a new acoustic song live in front of an intimate crowd.

In the video, Wallen is sitting on a stool with no guitar, just him and a microphone. Next to him is one of his good friends, fellow singer-songwriter Hardy. Next to Hardy is another Nashville singer-songwriter, Ernest.

The song bears a familiar message that Wallen fans have come to know and love. It's one of heartbreak that slowly turns into a possible re-launch of a tumultuous relationship.

Wallen has been able to show more and more depth to his songwriting as his career has progressed. His library has more than just songs that will have you texting your ex, trying to work things out with them.

He also has songs like "Wasted on You," Whiskey Glasses," "More Than My Hometown" and "Sand in My Boots" that show off the singer-songwriter's ability to move on after a hard break-up.

There has been no official word from the Wallen camp about his new song and whether it will appear on a future project or see release as a radio single.

For now, we can just bask in the greatness of another Easter egg from the "Last Night" singer, as we eagerly await his next move, both musically and personally.

Wallen is currently out on the road on his One Night at a Time tour.

