Hardy Announces Quit! Tour With Kip Moore, Travis Denning + More
Hardy revealed a fiery new song and a spring / summer tour on Friday (Jan. 12). The "Truck Bed" singer will begin his Quit! Tour in May.
- Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ella Langley and Stephen Wilson Jr. will split shows in an opening role.
- The 15-date tour takes him up and down the East Coast, with a few dates in the Midwest.
- Tickets go on sale on Jan. 19 at 10AM.
Listen To Hardy's New Song, "Quit!":
The new tour's name stems from a just-released song called "Quit!" Hardy tells his story throughout the rising, rap-rock track, beginning with the time someone wrote "Quit" on a napkin and stuffed it in his tip jar.
Over the next two-and-a-half minutes, he recalls getting his first taste of success on Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen records. He also assures fans he won't change his style of music-making for anyone.
"And when it comes to the king / That's the radio / If you don't like my s--t / Don't play it / I don't give a f--k / I'm a still book arenas and fill 'em up," he sings.
A press release promises Hardy will include more new music while on tour this year, and the release of "Quit!" suggests he's working on more new music beyond his upcoming Hixtape Vol. 3 release, scheduled for March 29. That album is going to tribute Joe Diffie and feature collaborations with artists including Post Malone.
Hardy 2024 Quit! Tour Dates:
May 30 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
May 31 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 1 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 6 – Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage
June 7 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
June 8 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 15 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 20 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 21 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
June 22 – Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
June 27 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 28 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 25 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 27 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre