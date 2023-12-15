Hardy and Lainey Wilson Exchange Very Different End-of-Tour Gifts [Watch]
Hardy and Lainey Wilson are leading the charge in country music right now, and since touring together on Hardy's the Mockingbird and the Crow Tour, they've also become really good friends.
It's tradition in the genre that — after a tour wraps, as Hardy's just did — the headliner will thank their openers with nice gifts.
In this case, Hardy's "opener," 2023's CMA Entertainer of the Year, Wilson, had a gift to give him in return, as a thank you for the opportunity.
The moment she gave him his present was filmed, and Wilson shared it with fans via TikTok with the caption "@HARDY we will talk about this tour the rest of our lives, loved burning up the road with you, friend."
We see the "Wait in the Truck" singer realizing she's giving him a custom guitar with a mockingbird and a crow etched into the top, as well as his name.
"Oh my God, dude," Hardy says as Wilson explains the reason behind her gift.
"Probably about 8 months ago, you texted me and said, you said something about, like we played a radio show together, and you were like, 'What's the name of that guitar'?" she recalls Hardy asking.
Hardy lights up and is so excited because it is that guitar, only customized for him. He immediately starts strumming on it with joy.
"We're gonna put her up at Blackberry Farm for a few days," he tells the group, revealing his gift for Wilson. "End of an era, dude. No more 'Wait in te Truck' s--t, no more touring together."
The two country superstars then share a hug.
Wilson and many other country artists will be hitting the road on new tours in 2024.
