Hardy is heading back out on the road for more headlining dates this fall. On Monday (March 6), the singer announced an extension of his The Mockingbird & the Crow Tour, set to kick off in late August and continue into December.

It's the second leg of the tour to be announced. Hardy is currently in the midst of his first run on The Mockingbird & the Crow Tour, which began in mid-February. Jameson Rodgers and rock act Blame My Youth are his current opening acts, but the singer will switch things up for the fall run, bringing out Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe.

Wilson is an especially exciting addition to the shows, since she and Hardy currently have a single out together: "Wait in the Truck," a murder ballad duet, which casts Hardy as a man who encounters a battered and bruised woman — played by Wilson — while driving out on a back road late at night. He asks her to take him to the man who abused her, and ultimately kills him, then goes to jail for his crimes.

The new The Mockingbird & the Crow Tour dates are different from Hardy's current run in another key way, too: For the first time, the singer is headlining arenas. As he readies his show, the star promises that he's ready to live up to the challenge.

“I believe I have two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening for me on this run. I'm honored that Dylan and Lainey are a part of this tour, and I am still in disbelief that I'm announcing my first arena tour,” he says in a statement. “Fans, I will not let you down. This WILL be the greatest Hardy set you've ever seen. See y'all out there.”

Tickets to the fall leg of the new tour go on sale on Friday (March 10.) VIP packages and upgrades will be available, plus a variety of presales will begin in the week leading up to the onsale date. For more information, visit Hardy's website.

Hardy's 2023 The Mockingbird & the Crow Fall Tour Dates:

Aug. 31 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Sept. 14 -- Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sept. 15 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Sept. 16 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Oct. 5 -- Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre

Oct. 12 -- Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

Oct. 13 -- Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane's River Center

Oct. 14 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct. 19 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Oct. 27 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Nov. 20 -- Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

Dec. 1 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena*

Dec. 2 -- Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena

Dec. 7 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Dec. 8 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Dec. 9 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

