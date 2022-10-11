Hot on the heels of announcing his second album, The Mockingbird & the Crow, on Monday (Oct. 10), Hardy is pairing his new music with a string of live shows. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the singer unveiled his 16-date The Mockingbird & the Crow Tour, which kicks off in Indianapolis, Ind. on Feb 16 — just a few weeks after the album comes out.

Hardy's next album reflects the duality of his country and hard rock sides, with a tracklist that leans towards country in the first half, and expands its range into metal-informed rock in the back half. To reflect that, the singer chose an opening act from each genre world. Country newcomer Jameson Rodgers will hit the road with him, and so will rock act Blame My Youth.

"I'm incredibly grateful to be able to bring this record to you next year. Touring it is something I've been thinking about since we started the recording process," Hardy notes. "This album is my best work so far. I truly believe that, and I want this tour to reflect that every night. Excited to have my buddies Jameson and Blame My Youth out with me; it's going to be crazy."

Before he hits the stage for his The Mockingbird & the Crow Tour, Hardy's got another short run coming up in December: He's got four dates on the books billed as the Wall to Wall Tour, with rock act Puddle of Mudd joining for one date.

Hardy's The Mockingbird & the Crow Headlining Tour Dates:

Feb. 16 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Old National Centre

Feb. 17 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Feb. 23 -- Wallingford, Conn. @ The Dome at Oakdale

Feb. 24 -- New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Feb. 25 -- Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

March 2 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

March 4 -- Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium

March 8 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 10 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 11 -- Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

April 12 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

April 20 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 21 -- New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

April 27 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

April 28 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

April 29 -- Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory