Jason Aldean’s End-of-Tour Gift for Mitchell Tenpenny Will Blow Your Ever-Lovin’ Mind!

Jason Aldean really wanted to let Mitchell Tenpenny know how much he appreciated him joining the Highway Desperado Tour in 2023.

The singer did his research and gifted Tenpenny a Rolex, but not just any Rolex. This particular style is nicknamed a "Starbucks" Rolex because of its distinctive green and black color scheme.

"He was super chill about it, and I was like, 'This isn't super chill,'" Tenpenny tells Taste of Country ahead of the 2023 CMA Awards.

The "We Got History" singer loves watches, and people have started to pick up on that. Luke Bryan also got him a nice timepiece as an end-of-tour gift.

"Anytime someone takes the time to find out what you love and enjoy, it's just an honor. It's just so cool," Tenpenny shares.

"I was very surprised. I'll carry it forever. I'll think of him every time I wear it," he adds.

Next year will bring another high profile tour for Tenpenny: He's teamed with Luke Combs for his tour, and after that he's hitting the road with Jordan Davis.

"Stadiums with Luke Combs? I'm blown away," he gushes.

The 2023 CMA Awards air from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (Nov. 8) at 8PM on ABC. Lainey Wilson leads all nominees, joining Combs, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton in the Entertainer of the Year category.

