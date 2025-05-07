A List of Every ACM Triple Crown Winner Ever

As it turns out, the ACM Triple Crown club is pretty exclusive in the world of country music.

That's why Keith Urban receiving his award at the 2025 ACM Awards is such a huge deal.

The country star will be honored with a superstar tribute during the 60th anniversary of the awards show. Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney and Brothers Osborne are scheduled to perform various covers from Urban's expansive 25-year catalog of music in celebration of his brilliant career.

What Is the ACM Triple Crown Award?

The Triple Crown is only given to artists who have won three distinct trophies at the ACM Awards: New Artist of the Year, Male or Female Artist of the Year and the coveted Entertainer of the Year trophy.

While several singers have been able to win one or even two of these honors, not many have secured all three. In fact, only 12 have been able to do it in the history of the awards show.

It seems like the trickiest one to win has to be New Artist of the Year, or Top New Vocalist or Most Promising Vocalist, as it was known in years past. After all, you're only new for so long, meaning the window of opportunity to secure this title is pretty narrow.

Entertainer of the Year is also a tough one to win, but at least there's more time to win it.

Who Could Win a Triple Crown at the 2025 ACM Awards?

Looking at the 2025 ACM Awards nominations, Luke Combs could be the next recipient, with a New Male Artist win in 2019 and a Male Artist win in 2020. He is nominated for Entertainer of the Year this year, and a win would give him the Triple Crown.

Keep scrolling to see which country artists have received the prestigious honor of the ACM Triple Crown.

