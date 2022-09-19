Adam Warner has loved "One Drunk" since the moment he first heard it.

“I fell in love with that little guitar lick at the very front,” the country music singer-songwriter tells Taste of Country about the song, which was written by John Caldwell, Mark Addison Chandler and Davis Corley.

"It felt so '90s country to me. I love that type of stuff. But it also had this super current, very fresh feel at the same time," he adds.

The U.S. Marine veteran with the killer voice started playing "One Drunk" at his live shows and was psyched to find out that his fans love it, too.

"Every time that song came on, it just always had such a great response," he says of the Southern rock song with the honky-tonk vibe. “It always got people dancing. If we played it at a bar, it always got people out of their seats and onto the dance floor."

This is the feeling the Illinois native was looking to capture as he and his team began brainstorming ideas for the music video. You'll find the final version premiering exclusively on Taste of Country this week — but don't expect to see Warner dancing in it.

"I have two left feet," he admits with a laugh. "I know exactly where I belong, and it's not out on the dance floor. I told my manager that we really needed to find somebody that could dance in the video, because that's not in my wheelhouse.”

Luckily, Warner and his team found plenty of people who did want to participate in the music video, including some former Tennessee Titans cheerleaders like Kentucky native (former Titans cheerleader) Brooke Bailey Abner.

"Brooke (Bailey Abner) was pretty much the head choreographer," Warner explains. "She just made the dance up herself. I left all the dancing up to her and her team. They knocked it out of the park. They definitely did some dance moves that I'd never be able to pull off in my lifetime!"

The "One Drunk" video was shot at the Spillway Bar & Grill in Bowling Green, Ky., and other participants include a slew of Warner's real-life fans who responded to the request the singer sent over his various social media channels mere hours before the shoot.

"A lot of fans showed up, but at first they were a little hesitant about being in the video ... they just wanted to watch the show," he says. "But then, you know, a few beers later, they loosened up a little bit and everybody was into it. We had a lot of fun."

The one person Warner couldn’t quite convince to be in the video? His wife, Megan.

“I think there's like a half a second clip of her and her sister somewhere in there,” he says with a laugh. “They made a quick little cameo."

Adam Warner's new album What We’re Known For is coming Dec. 16.

