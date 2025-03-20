Alan Jackson's return to the Grand Ole Opry stage — and television — was a big win for country fans. Count Carrie Underwood among them.

The legend performed "Chattahoochee" during Opry 100: A Live Celebration on Wednesday night (March 19). The energetic performance was a highlight of the three-hour NBC / Peacock telecast, and cameras captured several artists dancing and soaking it up.

Few did it quite like Underwood, however.

Opry 100: A Live Celebration was an all-star tribute to 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry.

More than 40 artists appeared to sing or share stories about the country institution, or each other.

Jackson's performance was notable, as he has very few dates on his 2025 calendar.

What's Wrong With Alan Jackson?

Jackson's future touring plans are unknown as he battles Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. The inherited nerve disorder results in smaller, weaker muscles, and upon revealing the diagnosis Jackson admitted he wasn't sure how many more years he could keep playing and admitted he'd likely rely on a wheelchair.

While he's missed a few dates on the Last Call One More for the Road Tour over the last few years, it's not clear it was because of CMT. On stage he remains near his microphone but active on guitar. Vocally, he continues to shine.

Alan Jackson's Opry 100 Performance

Still, fans understand that opportunities to see him performing are precious. During his Opry 100 performance, Underwood was seen clapping and dancing throughout. The best part comes when she turns to the camera, holds up a guitar pick and says "That's Alan Jackson!" with a huge grin.

Here is a clip, followed by a longer version of his performance.

Underwood also took the stage to sing two Randy Travis songs.

Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Garth Brooks were a few others who provided highlights. Blake Shelton hosted Opry 100: A Live Celebration.