Alan Jackson Announces Rare TV Performance — ‘Opry 100: A Live Celebration’
Alan Jackson is returning to TV this month. The country legend is part of a new group of artists slated to perform at Opry 100: A Live Celebration.
Post Malone, Alison Krauss & Union Station and Travis Tritt also joined the lineup for an NBC special that will originate from two famed Nashville music venues. Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire and Vince Gill were previously announced as performers.
- Blake Shelton will host Opry 100 from the Grand Ole Opry.
- The show will celebrate 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry, a radio program that has become a cultural institution and must-see for country fans.
- Opry 100: A Live Celebration airs on NBC on March 19 at 8PM ET.
Jackson's participation is notable because his performance schedule is so limited in 2025. He has just a handful of dates left on his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, although he's extended that tour before. In 2021, he revealed he'd been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease and said his touring schedule would become more and more limited in the years to come.
Opry 100: A Live Celebration Reformers
Here is a full, alphabetical list of Grand Ole Opry members scheduled to perform at Opry 100: A Live Celebration:
Alan Jackson
Alison Krauss & Union Station
Ashley McBryde
Blake Shelton
Brad Paisley
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Clint Black
Dierks Bentley
Garth Brooks
Jamey Johnson
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Marty Stuart
Reba McEntire
Ricky Skaggs
Steven Curtis Chapman
Terri Clark
Trace Adkins
Travis Tritt
Trisha Yearwood
Vince Gill
These Opry members are also scheduled to appear in some capacity: Bill Anderson, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Jeannie Seely, Lauren Alaina, Sara Evans and Scotty McCreery.
Additionally, Opry member Randy Travis will make an appearance, and fan favorites like Amy Grant, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, the War And Treaty and Yolanda Adams will also be on the show.
That's nearly 40 country singers, with more performers expected between now and March 19. The show will originate from the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium.
