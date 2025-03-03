The Grand Ole Opry has been a staple in American country music culture since 1925. And one thing on the hallowed stage has only been swapped out four times in the venue's 100-year history.

The Opry just unveiled a fifth redesign for the iconic microphone stand, and they tapped Vince Gill to help them show it off.

On Saturday (March 1), Gill joined a star-studded lineup as part of the Opry's 100-year celebration, and that's when the new microphone stand made its debut.

The Grand Ole Opry's Facebook has shared the fully-produced video of the actual mic stand being wheeled to the stage area, then when the curtain finally comes up, it's Gill playing and singing into it for the first time.

Then there's this beautiful picture, posted by The Country Wire, captioned: "The mic stand at the Opry is an iconic symbol of country music and this is just the fifth time the mic stand has been redesigned since 1925."

The Opry choosing Gill for the unveiling was the right choice: The country icon has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1991, just two years after his iconic Opry debut.

It's hard to find a solid count of the number of times he has performed there in all those years — it's in the 100s though, as Gill made his 100th appearance in 1998. He could even be pushing 200!

