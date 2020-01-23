Nineties country is often regarded as one of the best eras of country music, and looking at this list of albums turning 25 in 2020, it's easy to see why.

1995 saw album releases by artists who would later become some of the most influential acts in country history. Shania Twain, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among them, as their mid-'90s projects contained songs that would become career-defining hits, including Twain's "Any Man of Mine" featured on The Woman in Me and "I Like it, I Love It" on McGraw's third studio installment, All I Want.

The Highwaymen, comprised of already established icons Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson, also unveiled their third studio project that year, The Road Goes on Forever. Meanwhile, Hill was riding high with her sophomore album, It Matters to Me, which spawned five top 10 singles, with the title track reaching No. 1.

Noteworthy projects by Ty Herndon, David Lee Murphy and Ty England round out this list of 1995 albums turning 25 this year. Scroll through the gallery below to see which country albums are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.