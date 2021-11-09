Country Fans Can Get Amazon Music Unlimited Free for Three Months

Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown are just four of the dozens of country stars with songs on Amazon Music's Country Heat playlist.

Fans of cutting-edge country music may gravitate to the Breakthrough Country playlist, however. Fans of traditional country may settle on a classic country radio station, offered in clean, HD quality.

Access to all of this — and many more curated playlists and radio stations — is available to Amazon Prime members, but to get full access you'll need to subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited. The familiar retailer and streaming giant is now offering that service for free for three months, and they're throwing in a few other perks to entice you.

Beginning Tuesday (Nov. 9), the Country Heat podcast will launch. TV and radio pro Kelly Sutton will host country music's top talent each week. She's already a familiar voice on Amazon's DJ Mode. Go ahead and take a look at the Country Heat playlist for a sample of artists who may join her on Tuesdays. The playlist and DJ mode station has surpassed 13 billion streams in the United States, quadrupling the number from 2017. It's also the only place you can stream songs by Garth Brooks!

After the free trial, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will get access to more than 75 million songs and thousands of playlists — including curated country playlists like the ones mentioned above and Ultra HD Country — for $7.99 a month ($9.99 for non-Prime members). It's money you may be able to recoup through promotional offers on Echo and Amazon Music Unlimited bundles. There are also some cool gift opportunities for fans of artists like Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Old Dominion and more.

