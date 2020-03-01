‘American Idol’ Contestant Dillon James is a ‘Country Post Malone’

American Idol contestant Dillon James may be a country version of rapper Post Malone.

During the Sunday (March 1) episode of the 18th season of the popular singing competition show. Idol hopeful Dillon James put a spin on the classic Bob Dylan tune, “Make You Feel My Love.”

Before he performed, judge Katy Perry dubbed him the “country Post Malone” due to his array of tattoos combined with his cowboy hat. Aside from his unique looks, the 26-year-old's performance left the judges stunned.

His soulful emotions came from a place of hardship: The California native revealed that he has struggled with drug and alcohol addictions that almost left him dead. He's now sober and credits his family for helping him out of his dark places. He even works at his father's asphalt company these days.

"Six or seven years ago, I started sliding off the deep end," he explained. "Just started using drugs and drinking all the time. When I was at my worst, I lost pretty much everything and found myself on the streets...no money."

After pulling himself out of the worst, James realized the strength of his support system. "My family gave me all that unconditional love. Now that I realize what I was getting at the time, all I have now is the rest of my life to pay them back," he noted, before launching into the affecting Dylan tune.

"I think it was really just done with feeling and honesty," judge Luke Bryan said of his audition. "And your voice is a little bit not what I'd expect... it's almost got this Chris Isaak thing going on. I'm in, all the way."

Lionel Richie and Perry both agreed with Bryan's assessment, but Perry also added her fear that he wouldn't be able to maintain his sobriety while in the Los Angeles music industry.

"What happens if you come to the City of Lost Angels?" Perry questioned. "What are you gonna do to give yourself some help so that you don't spiral?"

He responded, "I have a loving family that keeps me grounded, and I have meditation to help me out when I think I'm getting a little blurry."

"Yes...I love a spiritual cowboy," Perry exclaimed before the three judges unanimously agreed to give him the coveted golden ticket to the Hollywood round.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8 PM ET on ABC.