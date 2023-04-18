Marybeth Byrd, the country radio DJ from Arkansas, once again proved her mainstream country chops on Monday night (April 17). The American Idol hopeful delivered a pitch-perfect cover of Lainey Wilson's latest chart-topping hit, "Heart Like a Truck," with a conversational tone and emotional resonance that left the judges and live audience stunned.

Judge Luke Bryan was especially moved by her performance — in one quick shot early on in the clip, he turns to fellow judge Katy Perry, appearing to point out the goosebumps on his forearm.

No wonder: Ever since her audition, Byrd has demonstrated powerful chops in the modern country realm, auditioning with a SteelDrivers deep cut before turning her attention to more mainstream hits, such as the Carrie Underwood cover she brought to the Showstoppers Round.

On Monday night Byrd hit the sweet spot between her love of roots and her penchant for mainstream flash and flair, throwing down a raspy, conversational interpretation of "Heart Like a Truck"'s lyrics and hitting the rafter-raising high notes of the song's emotional climax.

The most recent Idol episodes found the Top 26 performing from the oceanfront stage of Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii. That idyllic setting also marked the first round of live voting for Season 21. Monday night marked the completion of performances from all 26 contenders still in the game.

Next week, the results of the fan vote will be revealed, and three contestants will be sent home as Idol continues to whittle down its list of hopefuls and move towards crowning a new champion.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM on ABC.

