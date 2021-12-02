‘American Idol’ Sets Season 20 Premiere Date

The next search for America's next superstar is almost here. So, when does Season 20 of American Idol start?

Look for Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry to return as judges when the new season premieres on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at 8PM ET.

The nationwide talent search will continue to live on ABC, the show's home for the last four seasons. Ryan Seacrest is back as the host, of course — while these judges have only been a part of Idol in the new era, since its departure from Fox to its new network home, Seacrest's tenure extends back to Season 1, frosted tips and all.

According to the show's Instagram, after two decades, this will be an "historic 20th year."

During Season 19 in fall 2021, American Idol conducted virtual auditions in all 50 states. After Season 18 ended with a virtual finale due to the pandemic, this new method was implemented ahead of Season 19, as traveling across the nation was ruled out. However, as they say in the world of showbiz, "the show must go on."

Ultimately, judge-facing auditions resumed at the start of the season and the competition returned to Hollywood.

Chayce Beckham was crowned winner of Season 19 and has been hard at work launching his music career since. He just released a duet with Lindsay Ell, "Can't Do Without Me."

Who will be the last one standing as the confetti falls in spring 2022? Only time will tell who will become America's next superstar! Tune in on Feb. 27 at 8PM ET on ABC, if only to see Luke Bryan's sparkling smile.