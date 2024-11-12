Triston Harper's American Idol story showed how he had to grow up fast amid homelessness in Alabama. Now, he'll need to grow up even quicker.

The 16-year-old Top 5 finalist from American Idol Season 22 (last spring) revealed a double dose of big news this week. First, he's married.

Here's his post revealing that he wed Paris Reed recently.

Two days later (on Nov. 8), Harper confirmed his mother's message in which she shared she's going to become a grandmother. Find Triston and Paris smiling as he holds up the pregnancy test.

"Now everybody has congratulated me on Triston and Paris getting married but to me that is old news but now I’m bout to be a 'G Ma,'" Hattie Sullivan writes.

Fan response to Harper becoming a father was mixed.

"I thought he was a 15 year old who still lived at home with his momma? Am I confused? Am I thinking of someone else?" asks a woman named Ashley on Facebook.

Others were pragmatic, but positive. "My parents got married when they were 18 and 19 years old," says a woman named Philana on Facebook. "They will be celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary this month. It’s all about the partner you choose, not about peoples (sic) opinions."

Of course, others were simply trying to police the internet. "How about everyone just congratulate him and keep it moving," asks Carolyn.

Harper stayed true to country music during his time on American Idol, performing songs recorded by Morgan Wallen, Travis Tritt, Rascal Flatts, Luke Combs and more. He was eliminated the same week as country's Emmy Russell, another fan favorite.

Abi Carter would eventually win Season 22 of American Idol.

Since winning, life has not exactly turned around for the young singer and his mother. On Oct. 2 he sent a plea to fans to help with basic essentials inside his mother's house, where he lives. Things like sheetrock, insulation and wiring are missing.

"I'm asking everyone who will please help me and my family live in a better place we have running water, but it’s not put together right," he said. "My mama has done the best that she knows how to do."

Instagram has also been a hub for his new music, as well as the occasional pictures of his girlfriend (now wife).

