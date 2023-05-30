America’s Got Talent returned for Season 18 on Tuesday night (May 30) and there are already a few contestants who have made a mark on the competition.

One of those contestants is comedian Orlando Leyba, who used his time on stage to reflect on a recent trip he took to Yellowstone National Park to celebrate his friend's marriage — mostly because he is a fan of the popular show Yellowstone.

Throughout his set, Leyba drew on his affinity for Yellowstone and how it shaped his attitude towards the actual location. He teased that the show made him question if he's a real man without a pickup truck and encouraged him to adopt a tough attitude about "his land," even if the land in question was the hotel's courtyard.

While he didn't have any true land to be protective of, Leyba was all about telling fellow guests to "go on, get" from various things, including the complimentary cucumber water in the lobby.

Press play below to see the hopeful contestant's full comedic set:

All of judges — Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell — seemed impressed with Leyba's delivery and comedic timing. Mandel, a comedian as well, told Leyba he's "at the top of your game." It came as no surprise that the hopeful earned himself four "yes" votes and advanced to the next stage of the AGT competition.

More than likely to Leyba's delight, Yellowstone will return for the much-anticipated second half of its Season 5 this fall, though the runaway hit show will come to an end after those episodes air, Paramount Network has confirmed.

America’s Got Talent airs throughout the summer on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

