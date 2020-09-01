See Which Artists Have the Most 2020 CMA Awards Nominations:

The 2020 CMA Awards nominees have been revealed, and Miranda Lambert leads the pack with a whopping seven overall nominations.

The longtime country favorite is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year in 2020, and while she represents country music's more veteran performers at this point in her career, the second-most-nominated performer is a relative newcomer.

Luke Combs is right on Lambert's heels with six nominations ahead of the 2020 CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, two nominations for Song of the Year and one for Single of the Year.

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood Made CMA History:

Dan + Shay follow with four nominations as a duo, but Dan Smyers also has two as a producer, bringing his total to six CMA nominations in 2020 as well. Maren Morris is next with five nominations, and several other country stars also earned multiple CMA Awards nods in 2020. Scroll through below for a complete list.

Combs and Carly Pearce announced the first 2020 CMA Awards nominees on Tuesday morning (Sept. 1) on ABC's Good Morning America. Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett revealed the remaining candidates for the 2020 CMA Awards via social media afterward.

The 2020 CMA Awards are slated to air live on ABC at 8PM ET on Nov. 11. More information about CMA Awards performers, presenters and who will host the awards show is to be announced.

