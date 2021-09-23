Ashley McBryde Injured in Horseback Riding Accident

Ashley McBryde postponed one show and put others in doubt after a horse riding accident sent her to the hospital.

The singer is recovering after being treated by EMTs and hospital staff in Missoula, Mont., on Wednesday night (Sept. 22). A note on her Instagram page says she got several stitches and is sore after the accident. There are no details yet on what happened, other than she was out enjoying her time in Montana when things went sideways. Just hours before the announced postponement, McBryde shared video of her and a friend or team member looking well.

"She is recovering and doing her best to ensure she can play again as soon as possible," the note reads. "As soon as we have updates on other shows this week we will make sure to let everyone know."

McBryde has a busy tour schedule through the fall with shows in Washington on Thursday and Saturday night and Oregon on Sunday.

*Update: Ashley McBryde has also postponed Thursday (Sept. 23) night's show in Spokane, Wash.

Instagram.com/AshleyMcBryde

A tour with Luke Combs also picks up next week, which will keep the singer on the road well into the fall. Last week, she and Carly Pearce cooperatively released a new radio single called "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," during which they both play women involved with the same man, with neither knowing it at first. The duet was celebrated upon release and debuted at No. 35 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart this week.

"This should be looked at as two female artists coming together to write a truth that so many women live," Pearce told Taste of Country.

Both Pearce and McBryde are up for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards in Nashville this November. McBryde's last studio album was Never Will, released in April 2020.