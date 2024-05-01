This is the craziest thing you'll hear all day. No, it's not the 1930s, but Johnny Cash and June Carter were just born. But wait, there's more.

This country music coincidence just happened in Alabama. On April 10, a June Carter Clark was reportedly born just down the hall from Johnny Cash Davis at Huntsville Hospital in Alabama.

Babies Named Johnny Cash + June Carter Born at Same Hospital, Same Day

Before the children were born, nobody had a clue that this coincidence was about to be upon them. Once the two babies were born and the paperwork was filled out, word started to spread internally at the hospital that Johnny Cash and June Carter were just born.

The mothers of the babies, Sophie Clark, 22, and Nicole Davis, 44, spoke with FOX Television Stations explaining they just had to meet one another once hospital workers told them about the coincidence.

"I was so excited when I heard," Clark told FOX. "I told my husband and family that I had to go find this baby."

Both moms said the names were selected partly in homage to the famous musicians, but they were also family names.

The big question that everyone had was would the babies and parents be staying in touch now that they have this forever link.

The answer, in short, is yes. "We plan to take the babies to Nashville to get some pictures at the Grand Ole Opry, where the real Johnny and June met," Clark said. "These sweet babies will have a story to share forever now."

