Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are bringing serious Johnny and June energy with this barnyard cover, which they shared with fans via TikTok.

In the video, the country star and her hubby are at the back of a horse trailer, with Barrett inside it as they cover Johnny Cash and June Carter's classic hit "Jackson."

“Nothing says romance like a horse trailer and a sign that says 'Eat Beef,'" Barrett writes as the caption, clearly tongue-in-cheek.

But she's being modest — in her sundress and with her hand on her hip, she's channeling June Carter's sass, and she's just as talented as she puts her unique spin on the cover song.

"Jackson" was a hit for Cash and Carter in 1967 — a year before he'd propose marriage to her. They remained married until her death in 2003, followed shortly by Cash's death.

Foehner lets his star wife take lead here as he sings harmony and strums along on the guitar in his farm best: A cowboy hat and blue jeans.

This TikTok feels like you’ve just stumbled onto a private jam session between two people who genuinely love music and each other, and fans are loving it, writing:

"Okay hear me out: Gabby and Cade covering classics like this around a campfire. All acoustic. Single takes. PLEASE."

"You guys should release this as a remake! It’s fire."

"You two have the best stage chemistry I’ve ever witnessed live in concert."

Barrett seems familiar with what people on TikTok enjoy. Just recently, she participated in a trend that had her recalling her early days with her husband, sharing a 2017 video from when they were both competing on American Idol.

Now, Barrett and Foehner have been married for four years and have three children together. Her most recent album is 2024's Chapter & Verse.