June Carter Cash is best known for her hit duets with her legendary country music husband, Johnny Cash. But she's also a powerful force on her own — and her lengthy solo discography proves it.

During his lifetime, Cash felt that the genre "neglected" his wife's influence, and worried that her talents as a solo act would get lost under his own shadow.

When Carter Cash was announced as a 2025 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday (March 25), induction announcement host Vince Gill quoted Cash's sentiments, saying that overshadowing her was his "only regret about marrying June."

Though Carter Cash's impact may be quieter than her superstar husband's, she undoubtedly had a hefty hand in forming the country music genre into what it is today. As a member of the legendary Carter Family, she felt a mandate to preserve the songs popularized by her mother Maybelle Carter and the other legends of the group.

Her solo work did exactly that, keeping classics like "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" and "Keep on the Sunny Side" in the popular consciousness throughout her career and passing off the torch to the next generation before her death in 2003.

Artists like Dolly Parton have cited Carter Cash's influence and embraced her blend of bluegrass-forward style and country storytelling into their own work.

But Carter Cash was an inspired performer when she was singing songs that didn't come from the Carter songbook, too. Her bubbly personality and deep affinity for storytelling always came through, and she deserved a spot on the genre's mainstream stage, just as much as any of the other artists of her day.

Read on for a look back at Carter Cash's hefty solo discography and discover some little-known or forgotten gems that she recorded alone. Some are upbeat honky-tonk songs, some are her own versions of classics, and a couple are love songs dedicated to Cash himself.