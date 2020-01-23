Poll: What Is the Best Blake Shelton Music Video of All Time?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, just released their highly-anticipated collaboration "Nobody Nut You." With the song release comes an intimate look into their lives through a video that shows Blake's down-home country roots, compared to Gwen's slightly more glamorous lifestyle.

Blake, as we know, has had a ton of songs and music videos over the years. There are so many different themes and things that happen in each one, it might be hard to choose just one.

If you were to choose just one though, which Blake Shelton video would you say is your all-time favorite? I think mine would be the "God's Country" video — that's my favorite because it takes me back to my childhood, to my hometown in North Carolina, seeing sunrises and sunsets in the country, and being surrounded by nature.

How about you? What's your favorite Blake Shelton music video?

