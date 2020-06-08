Poll: What’s the Best Country Song About Heartbreak?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Country music is synonymous with being able to tell a story about anything. Whether it's a story about horses on your farm, taking a back road with your baby, or that last breakup that you have been trying to get over, a good country song can get you over that hump.

Maddie & Tae are among the artists to give us a heartbreak anthem recently, with "Die From a Broken Heart." Their song asks questions that we have all asked from time to time, including the one "mama, can I die from a broken heart?"

I have been with my wife for 11 years — thankfully I haven't needed to find a good heartbreak song — but if I did, I think I would choose Keith Urban's "You'll Think of Me." Like, yeah, you broke up with me, but you will certainly think of me in the future.

What do you think is the best country song about heartbreak?