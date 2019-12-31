Kenny Chesney has three, Miranda Lambert has four songs as a solo artist and one collaboration, and Carrie Underwood has two of the 50 best country songs of the 2010s.

The decade's biggest and best songs come from country artists still relevant today, mostly.

Who has the No. 1 song of the 2010s? We'll hold that secret for now, but you can be assured this artist is one of the most important (perhaps the most important) artist of the last 10 years, and the song is one still flirting with country airplay charts in 2019 and 2020 — a half-decade after it debuted!

Artists like Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw helped define the 2010s in country music, but in the last two or three years newcomers like Midland, Dan + Shay and Brett Young have put down a strong stamp. All make the list at least once, as do Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift (twice!) and Sam Hunt.

Rankings on this list are based on radio and sales figures, reader feedback, staff opinion and influence. All songs released between Jan. 2, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2019 were considered, although a song's ability to maintain relevance through the years gave it more credibility, and thus a higher ranking.