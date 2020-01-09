Poll: What Is the Best First Line of a Country Song?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

The most important part of a country song might be the first line. It's the first thing that hooks you into the rest of the song. Every time a country song comes on the radio, it makes you feel an emotion. That's one of the best things about country music, it's storytelling at its finest.

My favorite country song right now is "Kinfolks" by Sam Hunt. I love the message he sends and I am a huge fan of the lyrics and the beat, as well. The first line is "I saw you going by, I had to say hello." That sets the tone for the rest of the song for sure.

Tell us what your favorite country song is by dropping the first line of it for us!