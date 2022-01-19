Poll: What Is the Best Girl Scouts Cookie Flavor?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

I think this time of year is second only to the kick off of the NFL season — it's Girl Scouts Cookie Season! One look around and it's not hard to figure out when it's this lovely time of year. Whether it's a note from a co-worker about their child selling boxes, or it's the old-school, kids-knocking-on-their-neighbor's-door, cookies are coming in hot!

One of the debates as old as time is which Girl Scouts cookie is the best. According to Google, Thin Mints are the most popular flavor in 38 states in America. Tagalongs are the second most popular in all of America, they're No. 1 in 8 states. There is also a really good looking new flavor this year called Adventurefuls, that is already No. 1 in 3 states.

For me, I am a typical American in that I love the Thin Mints, but only straight out of the freezer. Don't come at me with a room temperature Thin Mint, we will have a problem. What about you, what is your favorite Girl Scouts Cookie flavor?