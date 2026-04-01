With the audio landscape in front of us today it is not only possible to record vocals to a song anywhere, it is happening more and more with each passing year.

Breland was a guest on Taste of Country Nights to talk about his exciting new song called "In My Truck," which a reworked version of the popular early 2000s 50 Cent song "In Da Club."

When I asked him the story of the song, he told an epic story that involved a hotel room and some noise complaints.

"I was actually playing some shows for the troops out in eastern Europe and that's literally where I cut these vocals was in my hotel room a few miles off the base. The moment struck and I was like 'I gotta record this right now.'"

Why Do Country Artists Cut Some Vocals in a Hotel Room?

I have had multiple artists tell me over the past seven years that they too have a mobile rig and record vocals not only in hotel rooms but on tour busses and backstage at concerts. When the moment strikes, you gotta go while the iron is hot.

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My next question to Breland about these hotel vocals was if he gets noise complaints when recording in a hotel room as voices tend to carry into the hallways and through walls.

Read More: 10 Best Country Hits That Were Recorded Live

Breland tells me "I did get a noise complaint. Someone was like, I guess I was being a little loud doing adlibs or whatever, but I was like 'You don't understand, I think this is a hit."

The "My Truck" singer told hotel staff "'Y'all don't know me or anything I've done but I think this might be a hit, so I was ok with that [noise complaint].'"

13 Criminally Underrated Country Stars We talk about '80s ladies like Dolly and Reba. We'll go on forever about the '90s gals like Trisha, Faith, Shania and Martina, but what about Anne and Mary.

Anne Murray and Mary Chapin Carpenter were record setters and they're just two of the great women found on this list of underrated country stars. Six solo men, five solo women, one duo and one country group are included. Who would you add? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes