Walker Hayes just signed on to play Breland & Friends next week in Nashville and it sounds like an even more popular artist is coming, too.

"We have a couple surprise guests in the genre, including an artist that I've tried to get all five years, and they're finally doing it this year," Breland tells Taste of Country.

Breland & Friends is at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 8.

The singer recently released a song called "In My Truck" that samples 50 Cent's "In Da Club."

Talking to ToC, he explained how he convinced 50 Cent and Dr. Dre to clear the song for him.

Breland & Friends 2026 Lineup

"It will be worth coming out because you would not be able to see this artist for the price that we're charging for you to be able to see them."

Mystery aside, the lineup is pretty stout for an event that benefits the Oasis Center. Conner Smith, Kameron Marlowe, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Kaitlin Butts and more are going to play the lively benefit concert.

The Oasis Center is a Middle Tennessee organization that works to help young people and teenagers in crisis. This could be homelessness, substance abuse or mental health problems. Breland says he feels blessed that so many of his friends came together for the cause.

"(I'm) calling in the favors because you know what, it's a charitable event, man," he tells Evan Paul during a recent Taste of Country Nights On Demand interview. "I don't make a dime off of it, and I wouldn't want to."

Hayes' participation in 2026 brings two longtime friends back together. Breland says the two men have a lot in common, including a love of country music that veers left of center.

"I played some shows with Walker back in summer of '23, and him and his family were super gracious to us to bring us out," the "My Truck" hitmaker recalls. "And he's just a cool guy, man. We've written some music together too, so hopefully we can get some music out."

That collaboration would add to a long list of musical partners for the singer. Keith Urban, Shaboozey, Shania Twain and Dierks Bentley ("Beers On Me") are a few of his other famous duet partners.

If you listen to the full interview you'll begin to understand why he's so popular.