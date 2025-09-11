Walker Hayes revisited some emotions surrounding his father’s passing about four years ago, admitting that at times he gets frustrated with himself for being so much like his dad.

The "Fancy Like" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights where he chatted about his most inner-personal thoughts, one being the passing of his father four years ago.

“There are things where it’s like, ‘Ah, I remember this with Dad — wish I didn’t have that memory, wish I didn’t feel that way about him today,’” Hayes shared.

He went even deeper: “Sometimes, one day I’m mad that I’m like him, and one day I’m proud that I’m like him.”

In that moment, I realized I’ve had those exact feelings about my own father, who passed away about 10 years ago. Hearing a man close to my age wrestle with the same inner conversations opened my eyes to the fact that many others must feel the same way.

Hayes says he feels one of those two emotions about his dad every single day. “I wish I could decide what it was gonna be each day,” he admits. “And I wish I could always just be glad.”

The singer-songwriter adds that these conflicting emotions — though frustrating — often inspire his best work. Not knowing which feeling will surface on any given day gives his songwriting added depth and authenticity.

