Never one to shy away from a tough story, Walker Hayes admitted that he's wrestling with some difficult emotions as the holiday season approaches.

Specifically, Hayes said last week that he "woke up fighting mad," and a devastating family tragedy was weighing heavily on his heart.

"I would imagine a smarter person could explain why this time of year pokes so many of my internal bears. Tell me I'm not the only one," the singer wrote in the caption of his post.

In 2018, Hayes' wife Lainey gave birth to their seventh child, a daughter named Oakleigh, but the baby died the same day she was born.

Hayes has spoken and sung about some aspects of his grief in the years since Oakleigh's death.

What Lyrics Did Walker Hayes Write About His Daughter's Death?

Hayes shared a song he'd written about the emotional turmoil he woke up feeling, and it included memories of his daughter Oakleigh.

Laney was having a baby / But we lost the heartbeat / Drove home from the hospital / With an empty car seat / Her name was Oakleigh Klover / Klover with a K / I couldn't make Laney smile / And I was too mad to pray," he sings in the first line.

What Song Did Walker Hayes Listen to When He Was Grieving His Daughter's Death?

It wasn't a heartbreak ballad, a hymn or even a sad song at all: Hayes stumbled on a Steve Moakler song called "Chesney," and he says it comforted him exactly the way he needed.

"And I missed a little girl I never even met / Over and over / It didn't have a thing to do / With what I was going through / But it sounded like God's arm around my shoulder," he continues.

"I was a long way from O.K. / But that song took me closer," the song continues.

Who is Steve Moakler?

Moakler is a singer-songwriter who's been active in Nashville for many years. He has released several of his own albums, and opened for stars such as Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Willie Nelson and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Still, Moakler's never really had a mainstream breakout hit. He and Hayes likely know each other from various songwriting circles in Nashville.

Moakler responded to Hayes' post with love and support, and shared the song he wrote on his own social media feed.

"This song Walker shared is powerful. Sheesh," Moakler said.

"I'm so humbled that God used 'Chesney' to bring comfort to a friend during a hard season," he continued. "Honored by the mention and holding you and your family close."