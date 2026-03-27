Breland wrote the lyrics to his new song "In My Truck" and recorded the vocals in Georgia (not the U.S. kind). Then he set about solving an even bigger problem.

How would he get the rap icons responsible for the 2003 hit "In Da Club" to sign off on his interpolation?

Breland dropped "In My Truck" on Friday (March 27).

The song samples 50 Cent's "In Da Club," one of the biggest hip-hop hits of the 21st century.

Dr. Dre and 50 Cent personally cleared the original rap song for him to use commercially.

Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and Mike Elizondo are the three "In Da Club" songwriters. Breland and his team join them as co-writers of the lyrics to this new song and — talking to Taste of Country Nights — he shared that he was able to get the recording in front of the legends through mutual business partners.

"Ultimately they did personally have to make the decision as to whether or not they were cool with it," he shares. "And we were able to get them to both say yes, which to my understanding, they don't really do a whole lot."

The lyrics that tie "In Da Club" and "In My Truck" together are "Go shawty, it's your birthday" etc ... That's how both 50 Cent and Breland begin, but the songs deviate from there. Both are party jams, but acoustic and steel guitar power Breland's mix.

Both also feature a trap beat, but vocally Breland presents his song in a way that's more country radio-friendly. His vocals, he tells ToC, were recorded in a hotel room in the Eastern European country of Georgia while he was on a USO Tour.

"I mean, I did get a noise complaint in Georgia," he admits. "I guess I was being a little loud doing ad-libs or whatever, but I'm like, you don't understand. I think this is a hit!"

The rhythms and rhymes also match 50 Cent's original, but it's possible someone — a younger fan, perhaps — could hear "In My Truck" and not know it plays off of "In Da Club." Breland is quick to give credit where it's due.

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"This song wouldn't exist if it weren't for the 50 version," he says.

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Breland, "In My Truck" Lyrics:

Pre-chorus:

Go shawty / It’s your birthday / We gonna party like it’s your birthday / Sippin’ whiskey like it’s your birthday / You know we don’t give a damn if it’s your birthday.

Chorus:

You can find me in my truck, radio up / Friday night lights, girls dancing in the mud / Jeans is lookin tight, think I'm falling in love / Raise a Solo cup if you into getting drunk / You can find me in my truck, kicking up dust / With a little luck get them windows fogged up / Jeans is looking tight, I think I'm falling in love / Yeah dem country boys, we know how to have fun / You can find me in my truck.

Turn the backwoods to a car show / Got a couple coolers, we don't need a bar, no / Got the whole party jumpin off a stereo / These cowgirls are lookin good tonight / So I'm singin.

Repeat Pre-chorus

Repeat Chorus

Yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah, yeah / You can find me in my truck / Yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah, yeah / You can find me in my truck .

With another bottle to go / Off road, 44’s on the ‘Rado you know / Got a boatload of homegrown models in tow / Bad enough I might let one touch (skrt) / Backroads, highway / Take whatever road’ll get you my way / Everybody that’s coming leaving sideways / So tell them if they’re looking for us.

Repeat Chorus

Yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah, yeah / You can find me in my truck / Yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah, yeah / You can find me in my truck.

Repeat Pre-Chorus

You can find me in my truck.