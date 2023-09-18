Breland + Keith Urban ‘Throw It Back’ at the 2023 ACM Honors

Breland and Keith Urban took the stage during the 2023 ACM Honors on Monday night (Sept. 18), giving a high-energy performance of their duet, "Throw It Back."

The duo's performance opened the show, which aired on Fox after being taped at Ryman Auditorium in August.

The two men originally collaborated on "Throw It Back" in 2021, and sent the song to country radio as a single. It also appeared on Breland's debut album, Cross Country, in 2022.

Breland was also among the honorees at the 2023 ACM Honors, which took place at the historic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville on Aug. 23. Breland was on hand to receive the newly minted Lift Every Voice Award for his efforts in extending the inclusivity of country music into new areas.

Chris Stapleton received the ACM Triple Crown Award at the event, while Kane Brown received the ACM International Award. Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter and K.T. Oslin (posthumously) received the ACM Poet's Award. Charlie Daniels received a posthumous ACM Spirit Award at the ceremony, which aired on Fox on Sunday night.

Lady A, Lee Brice, Trisha Yearwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brett Young, Brandy Clark and the War and Treaty were among the artists who gave standout tribute performances to recognize the evening's honorees. Carly Pearce hosted the 2023 ACM Honors, which will also be available to stream via Hulu beginning Tuesday (Sept. 19).