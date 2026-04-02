Jo Dee Messina is in the comeback season of her career, releasing new music and touring nonstop on the weekends, while raising her kids during the week.

When she dropped by the Taste of Country Nights studio, we could all tell instantly that she was a different person, inside and out, than she was when she dropped by a few years ago. She dropped nearly 90 pounds and was spiritually and emotionally more alive.

Part of her weight loss journey has been her working out and eating clean. That requires massive will power when touring on the road and having any food you want or need at your fingertips.

Read More: Jo Dee Messina’s INCREDIBLE Comeback – What Took So Long? [INTERVIEW]

What Does Jo Dee Messina Require Backstage?

Basically, everything you can get at a Planet Fitness snack bar. Messina tells me she asks for a case of water, and a lot of protein stuff.

"So, there's protein bars, protein water, protein shakes, Quest chips, coffee, a big glass of wine and Liquid IV, we try to stay hydrated."

Messina says that in order to get and stay shredded she needs constant protein or else she will work out and not gain any muscle mass.

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These items are similar but at the same time a far cry different than what Messina had on her tour rider back in the day.

She says she used to have lots of baked and broiled chicken and some occasional sodas backstage awaiting her arrival for her concerts.

Messina's two kids have travelled with her on the road since they were babies and they also get to put a few things on her tour rider, but she couldn't recall at the moment what those things were outside of some sodas.

What Life Was Like for a Country Fan in the 1990s What was life really like for a country fan of the '90s? These pictures show a simpler time that relied on network television, wholesome endorsements and trusted news reporting from a legend. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes