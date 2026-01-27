Jo Dee Messina's father has died. The singer shared the news to social media with a very touching video memory.

Jo Dee Messina is best known for songs like "Heads Carolina, Tails California" and "I'm Alright."

Her last studio album came over a decade ago but she's released a couple of singles since.

On social media, she's been very active lately and recently shared video and photos of her inspiring body transformation.

Vincent Messina was 94 years old when he died on Jan. 23, 2026.

Jo Dee Messina Reveals Her Father Died

"November 28, 1931 - January 23, 2026 we lost my Dad last night," she wrote on Jan. 24. "It doesn't matter how old you are, it's never easy to lose a parent. So much more to his story."

The video Messina chose finds her father singing a song called "Daddy's Little Girl" from his place at the dinner table. It's humorous and touching as he balances the levity of the moment with the pure expression of his heart.

Six years ago, Messina shared a similar note on social media about her mother.

Jo Dee Messina's Mother Died In 2020

Jo Dee Messina’s mother Mary died on April 19, 2020. A post shared to the singer’s Instagram didn’t reveal her cause of death, but she’d previously been open about her health problems.

"God knew exactly what he was doing when he made me my mother’s daughter," Messina said. "She loved me perfectly in a way that only she could do. She was my encouragement and she believed in me at times when no one else did. She understood the way I thought and she understood the way I felt. What a blessing she was to me, my entire life."

Then, and now, country stars were quick to offer condolences. It doesn't look like Vincent Messina's death will affect her touring plans as a Jan. 29 date in West Virginia is still listed as active on her official website.

