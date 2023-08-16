Jo Dee Messina's light shines brightly in the country music community — she is a pillar of positivity and hope, and a joy to be around, from an interviewer's standpoint.

Recently, the '90s hitmaker was in the Taste of Country Nights studio for a chat, and she recalled a hilarious story of how she once FaceTimed Trisha Yearwood ... while live on stage.

I asked Messina to imagine this: It's the 1990s again, and she is calling a country radio station to make a song request. Only, it can't be hers — and what would she choose? Her reply? A well-known Trisha Yearwood hit.

I then wanted to know if she and Yearwood are friends, and she confirmed that yes, they absolutely are.

"Yes, we are, I can text her right now. She's in Vegas, so she's asleep," Messina explained.

She giggled to herself and started telling a story about how she once played a show in a massive club that held like 3,500 people, "and before the show, they played 'She's in Love With the Boy" over the PA system, and they [the crowd] went nuts — they were singing it so loud," Messina remembers. "So I went out on stage and I called Trisha — I FaceTimed her. I was like, 'Hey Trisha, these people have got something they wanna say!'"

"The band started playing 'She's in Love With the Boy," Messina explains, "but I let the audience sing, she was in the gym, by the way, she was like sweating with no makeup on."

"I'm surprised she didn't kill me!"

Messina turned her phone to the crowd so Yearwood could see them singing her song, and who was on the other end of the line. She says it was such a fun and funny moment to share with her fellow star.

