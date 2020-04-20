Jo Dee Messina's beloved mother, Mary Messina, has died, the singer shared Sunday (April 19).

"This morning my mother went home to be with the Lord,” Messina announced via Instagram, also sharing old photos of her devoted mother with fans.

"While we are tending to what needs to be done, she is entrenched in God’s glory," she furthers. "She is reunited with her family and my mother gets to gaze at the face of Jesus. Wow!"

While Messina didn't note what ultimately took her mother's life, it has been well documented that Mary Messina experienced her share of health problems over the years. In April of 2013, she underwent open heart surgery after a doctor told the family that she would ultimately lose her life if she chose not to have the surgery.

A few short months later, Messina shared with fans that her mother was back in the hospital due to additional complications from the surgery.

While health problems continued to arise for Mary, the "Heads Carolina, Tails California" hitmaker hung onto her faith and her close relationship with her mom. In fact, Messina co-wrote a book in the Chicken Soup for the Soul series about motherhood in 2015, in which she dedicated the introduction and the first chapter to her mom.

That close relationship seemed to endure right up to Mary's death on April 19, 2020.

"God knew exactly what he was doing when he made me my mother’s daughter," Messina says. "She loved me perfectly in a way that only she could do. She was my encouragement and she believed in me at times when no one else did. She understood the way I thought and she understood the way I felt. What a blessing she was to me, my entire life."

And of course, Mary also loved her daughter's devoted fans.

"Thank you to those of you who supported my mother over the years," writes Messina, who herself has battled cancer in recent years. "For those who loved her and showed her kindness, thank you so much! She loved you and enjoyed the moments she got to share with you. Your kindness and enthusiasm made her heart full. I am grateful to you for giving her that gift."