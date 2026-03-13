Jo Dee Messina has announced the upcoming release of her first album in more than a decade, and the country star has poured all those years' worth of challenges and wisdom into the new songs.

Is Jo De Messina Releasing a New Album in 2026?

Yes.

The '90s country icon is set to release a new album titled Bridges in the Summer of 2026.

The album draws on all of the challenges that Messina has faced over the last decade, including loss, struggle and illness.

READ MORE: Jo Dee Messina + More Country Stars Who've Battled Cancer

The theme of the project is that life is all about change, and change is often difficult.

“We are often told not to burn bridges — and it's good advice,” Messina states in a press release.

“I've lived long enough to know that's true. But there are also exceptions, and sometimes it's OK to let that baby burn. In life, sometimes we just need to look forward and keep going.”

Does Jo Dee Messina Have a New Single?

Yes.

Messina dropped the lead single from Bridges, titled "Some Bridges," on Friday (March 13).

She co-wrote the song with noted Nashville songwriters Kat Higgins (Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Ashley McBryde) and James T. Slater (Martina McBride, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw)

Five-time Grammy-winning producer, engineer and mixer Chris Lord-Alge mixed the track. Lord-Alge previously mixed many of Messina’s biggest hits, including “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”

Who Is Jo Dee Messina?

Jo Dee Messina was one of country music's biggest stars in the '90s, posting a string of hits that included "Bye Bye," "I'm Alright," "That's the Way," "Bring on the Rain," "My Give a Damn's Busted" and more.

Business disputes with labels, personal struggles and more followed, bringing her run of hit singles to an end in the early 2000s.

What Is Jo Dee Messina Doing Today?

In the years since, Messina has continued to record and tour sporadically, but over the last few years she's ramped her career back up again in response to renewed public interest.

Cole Swindell helped put the spotlight back on Messina in a major way in 2022, when he scored a No. 1 hit with "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." The song borrowed heavily from Messina's debut hit, 1996's "Heads Carolina, Tails California."

Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson also list her as an influence.

What Is the Release Date for Jo Dee Messina's New Album, Bridges?

Jo Dee Messina is set to release Bridges in the summer, but has not yet revealed the exact release date.

Is Jo Dee Messina Touring in 2026?

Yes.

The country legend's official website lists a string of concert dates from March until October.