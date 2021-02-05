Almost every single person has been affected by cancer in one way or another, and country singers are no different. When you hear the word "cancer," the first thing that comes to mind is a battle with a disease that has changed millions of people's lives.

Many country stars have fought various forms and stages of cancer. Some of their journeys have even inspired great country songs.

While some people advocate for the disease and work with charities, others prefer their privacy while fighting for their lives and keep their journey to themselves. We've lost many great country singers and players to various forms of cancer over the decades, but there are also a number of survivors and thrivers among the country stars who have bravely fought cancer.

From modern musicians Sheryl Crow to Rita Wilson to icons including Jim Ed Brown and Ray Price, scroll through below to see which country music artists have battled various forms of cancer.

