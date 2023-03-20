Kenny Rogers' songs are iconic, but truth be told, the singer saw success in just about every form of entertainment. In honor of one of the longest and most varied careers in showbiz history, we’d like to take a moment to recognize some of his most memorable recordings.

As one can imagine, this Top 10 Kenny Rogers songs list was extremely challenging to narrow down. However, we’ve tried to select songs that represent several chapters of his career. From the obvious "Coward of the County" and "Ruby" to classic American love songs including "Lady" and "Through the Years," these are the cream of Rogers' crop.