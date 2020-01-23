Grammy night is often date night for the hottest couples in music. You can expect to see many of these lovers walking the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Jan. 26). Here are the best Grammy Awards looks from country music's hottest couples.

There are a few classic love stories in these 17 pictures: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams looked wildly in love in February 2003, and they'd marry just a few weeks later. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had a very good night in 2006, when both took home Grammy Awards. Has that ever happened in country music? Our researcher couldn't find a time.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins and Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher also help make up this couples in country music Grammy gallery. Fisher has rarely been able to attend with Underwood due to his NHL schedule, but now that he's retired, you have to figure if she's there, he will be, too.

Sadly, artists like George Jones died not long after posing for pictures in this Grammy gallery. So too did Merle Haggard, who appears here with wife Theresa and son Ben.

The 2020 Grammy Awards air live on CBS on Jan. 26 at 8PM ET.