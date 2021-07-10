Beth Dutton From ‘Yellowstone’ Is English in Real Life + Our Minds Are Completely Blown

Beth Dutton is one of the juiciest characters on Yellowstone, and her high-strung drama is one of the reasons the show has become a television ratings smash. But the actress behind the character couldn't be more different in real life — in fact, she's English!

Kelly Reilly portrays the character of Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. Beth is the only daughter of wealthy rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. His willingness to do whatever it takes to maintain an iron grip on the family's land holdings often puts him at odds with those who border his property, as well as the law, and the hot-headed character of Beth serves as his ruthless enforcer, fiercely defending the family and their interests in a way that often finds her in murky waters both ethically and legally.

In the clip below, Reilly opens up about the complexities of her character and her place in the hierarchy of the otherwise male-dominated Dutton clan. Click to hear her startlingly different real-life speaking voice:

Reilly's life is about as sharp a contrast as it could be to Beth Dutton's turbulent way of life. Born Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly in Chessington in 1977, her mother was a hospital receptionist and her father was a police officer. Reilly attended a girls' school and studied drama, and though she might not have been that familiar to American audiences before Yellowstone, her TV career stretches all the way back to 1995, when she made her debut in an episode of Prime Suspect 4: Inner Circle in the U.K.

She followed that up with a long string of well-regarded theater roles, and Reilly also became a familiar face on TV in England with a number of supporting roles that led to a starring role as Anna Travis in the Above Suspicion series. She's also appeared in films including Pride & Prejudice, Sherlock Holmes and Flight, and she established herself as a presence on American TV with roles on The Black Box and True Detective.

Beth Dutton appeared to be blown up by a package bomb in the final minutes of Yellowstone's Season 3, but a recent trailer the Paramount Network released for Season 4 may have inadvertently revealed her character's fate. Season 4 of Yellowstone is set to begin in November.

