Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie continued their search to find the next American Idol on Sunday (March 6), with eyes set on Nashville's bustling music scene. First to audition was 27-year-old Betty Maxwell of Warner Robins, Ga.

No stranger to competition, Maxwell won the Miss America title in 2016. This time, however, the hopeful — who also considers herself to be a Disney character impersonator — was well-aware that she was competing in an entirely different arena.

Stepping in front of the judging panel with hopes of earning a second title as the new Miss American Idol, Maxwell claimed that she could sing "anything."

Glowing with confidence and bringing the famous Miss America crown along with her for good luck, she belted out a powerful rendition on “A Moment Like This,” by original Idol winner Kelly Clarkson. Maxwell’s interpretation of the smash included stunning vocal runs and an impressive range, but it didn’t dazzle judges enough to secure her a Golden Ticket straight out of the gate.

Instead, Perry insisted that Maxwell was better suited for country music, and requested the beauty pageant winner to sing a country song. Channeling another former Idol champ, the hopeful then showcased her ability to cover different genres by selecting Carrie Underwood's “Jesus Take the Wheel.”

“You don’t sing like a pageant girl. You sing like a real singer.” Bryan noted, validating Maxwell’s vocal talent. “There’s a lot to work with there.”

Perry also echoed Bryan’s sentiment before reiterating that “I think you could be country — and big!”

The two-hour episode capped off night two of the American Idol Season 20 auditions, which means it's still very early on in the competition. Despite that, it's no question Maxwell has a shot at winning it all with her raw talent and bubbly personality. However, only time will tell if she is destined for this crown.

American Idol airs every Sunday night at 8PM ET on ABC.

