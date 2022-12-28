Betty White's longtime home in Los Angeles has been torn down, just under a year after the iconic entertainer's death.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, White's former assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, turned to Instagram in mid-December to share the news that her longtime residence in the Brentwood Park area of Los Angeles had been demolished.

White died in December of 2021 at the age of 99, and her charming, but surprisingly modest home in the exclusive Brentwood Park area of Los Angeles was listed for sale for $10,575,000 in April of 2022. Online property listings show the house sold on June 2 for $10,678,000, which breaks down to $3,491 per square foot and a monthly payment of $55,806.

Despite its whopping price tag, the iconic Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls star's former home was not a lavish celebrity estate. Listing pictures depicted a relatively humble home, although the property was gated and featured beautiful landscaping.

The listing didn't even include pictures of the interior of the house, and it explicitly stated, "There will be no interior access of the home. All showings are of the exterior only."

The veteran comic actor's home was still worth more than $10 million due to its ultra-exclusive location, according to the listing, which continued, "This is a unique opportunity to build your dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting. The property is being sold for land value."

That's very different from White's other property that sold in April. Her oceanfront estate in Carmel, Calif., went on the market for $7.95 million, and the oceanside property is lavish. The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,621-square-foot estate offered what the listing termed "panoramic ocean views of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach from nearly every room," and it sold for $10,775,000, on April 26.

