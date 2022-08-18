It's somewhat unusual for a country artist to score their biggest success with their debut album, but Big & Rich managed that feat when their first album, Horse of a Different Color, was certified platinum on Aug. 18, 2004, after selling a million copies.

"Big Kenny" Alphin and John Rich had both already knocked around Nashville's music scene before meeting and teaming up to form a new duo. Rich had even seen some success as the bassist in Lonestar. He co-wrote a number of cuts from the band's first two albums and sang lead on the Top 20 hit "Heartbroke Every Day" before parting with the group, but he found a much more appropriate combination of musical influences and personalities when he and Big Kenny got together for a duo that was like no other act in country music history.

Rich and Kenny co-wrote all of the tracks on Horse of a Different Color, and the project includes guest appearances from Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy and Martina McBride. Released on May 4, 2004, Horse of a Different Color was a groundbreaking blend of country, rock and even rap elements that had an immediate impact in the marketplace. The album's lead single, "Wild West Show," reached No. 21, but it was really the second single, "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)," that launched Big & Rich as up-and-coming stars, reaching No. 11 and earning platinum certification. The flamboyant video that accompanied the single introduced fans to the duo's unique visual qualities, further cementing their newfound status as hitmakers.

They scored additional hits with "Holy Water" (No. 15) and "Big Time" (No. 20), and Horse of a Different Color was awarded double platinum certification on Jan. 11, 2005. It would go on to eventually sell more than three million copies overall. It remains the biggest-selling album of Big & Rich's career to this day, but the duo have gone on to enjoy a long string of other hits that includes "8th of November," "Lost in This Moment," "Look at You," "Lovin' Lately" and more.

