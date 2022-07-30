Big & Rich spent some time with rocker Sammy Hagar, hosting him in Nashville. The flamboyant country stars took the high-octane rock legend inside their palatial Nashville homes, and you won't quite believe how they live when they're not on the road entertaining their fans.

Both John Rich and "Big" Kenny Alphin live incredibly well in their staggering Nashville homes, but their tastes and styles are just about as different as they could possibly be. The video below, from AXS TV's YouTube channel, begins at Alphin's house, a stately Nashville mansion that looks like a European stone castle.

Alphin's 18,449-square-foot, eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom stone residence includes a fully equipped professional recording studio, formal dining room, formal library and a wine cellar designed to hold up to 1,000 bottles, as well as a tasting room. There is also a home gym, a four-story bell tower with expansive views and even an original 1800s-era Irish pub, which was transported to Nashville with its original stained-glass doors and ceiling intact. The luxurious estate also boasts saltwater pools, fountains, a jacuzzi and an elevator.

Next up is Rich's house, which is an almost opposite vibe. Rich calls his 17,081-square-foot house Mt. Richmore, and it deserves every bit of such a stately name. Rich's 20-room, very modern mansion boasts five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator and a private club that accounts for 4,000 square feet all by itself.

That private club features a fully equipped stage for musical performances, a fully stocked private bar and panoramic views of downtown Nashville. Rich's mansion also features a guitar-shaped pool that has been featured in numerous news stories and on TV shows ranging from Pickler & Ben to the Today Show.

The episode ends with Hagar jamming with Big & Rich, a trio Rich jokingly dubs "Big & Rich & Richer." Hagar joins in on their career-launching hit, "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" which they perform on Rich's rooftop deck, with expansive views of the Nashville skyline behind them in the distance.

Watch the video above to see inside Big & Rich's amazing homes and to hear them tell stories from their career, and scroll through the pictures below to see inside the spectacular Nashville mansions of Big & Rich.

